On Monday, November 2nd, Vice President Mike Pence will be making a stop here in Erie to deliver remarks at a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally over at the Erie International Airport.

The event is set to start at 2 p.m. Doors will open at 12 p.m. and close at 1:30 p.m.

According to a recently released email from the Trump Campaign, these rallies will feature remarks from Vice President Mike Pence and Republican candidates.

For general admission tickets to this event, click here.