Vice President Mike Pence visits Erie for a Make America Great Again rally

With less than 24 hours until the election, Vice President Mike Pence made a stop to drive home the importance of a Trump-Pence win again.

We attended the rally and have more information on why the vice president believes the administration should get another term.

Vice President Mike Pence said that the path to four more years rest in the hands of Pennsylvanians. Pence added that the path to victory is throughout the keystone state.

“Pennsylvania and America need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House,” said Vice President Mike Pence.

An energetic Vice President Pence bounded off Air Force 2, pushing for supporters to turn out and re-elect Donald Trump.

The vice president listed the accomplishments of the administration from allocating money to the military, growing the economy and bettering relationships overseas.

“And with four more years of President Trump in the White House, we’re going to bring the American economy back bigger and better than ever before,” said Vice President Pence.

During the vice president’s speech, he claimed that the Trump administration has accomplished more in four years than Democratic Nominee Joe Biden has in a more than 40 year political career.

Pence also attacked the Biden tax plan.

“It’s so astonishing today in the midst of a global pandemic that Joe Biden wants to raise taxes by four trillion dollars,” said Vice President Pence.

Pence referenced Biden and his running mate’s stance on “The Green New Deal.” This is something that Pence and Trump advise against.

“Kamala Harris put here radical environmental agenda ahead of American jobs and American workers with President Donald Trump. We will always put American workers first,” said Vice President Pence.

The vice president promised to have a Coronavirus vaccine out before the end of the year and to continue to protect America from what he calls the radical left.

“I think the choice in this election is if America remains America,” said Vice President Pence.

As the Pence family waved goodbye to Erie, they remain hopeful that they’ll get four more years in Washington.

From Erie the vice president flew to Grand Rapids for a joint rally with President Trump.