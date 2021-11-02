Volunteers step up to help polling sites on Election Day

It’s Election Day, and voters are heading to the polls, casting their ballot for Erie County Executive as well as other municipal elections.

Mail-in ballots are growing in popularity across the commonwealth, as more than 11,000 Erie County voters have already mailed in their ballots.

However, some voters are still choosing to cast their ballot in person.

Earlier this fall there was some concern about staffing at polling locations, but county officials said many volunteers stepped up for Election Day.

