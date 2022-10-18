(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvanians have less than a week to register to vote in time for the upcoming General Election.

The deadline to register is Oct. 24. The General Election will be held on Nov. 8.

“All eligible Pennsylvanians who are not yet registered to vote can sill register to make sure their voice is heard in the Nov. 8 general election, but they should act fast,” said Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman. “They can register to vote, check the status of their registration and apply for a mail ballot online at vote.pa.gov.”

To be eligible to vote in the Nov. 8 election, you must be a U.S. citizen for at least one month before the election, a resident of Pennsylvania and the election district for at least 30 days before the election, and at least 18 years old before Election Day.

Pennsylvania voters can vote by mail or vote in person by mail through Nov. 1, or they can vote in person on election day at the polls. The polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

On Nov. 8, Pennsylvania voters will elect a governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. senator, as well as all the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of its 50 state senators and all 203 of its state House members.