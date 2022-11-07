For the first time in 18 years, voters in the 4th Congressional District will elect a new state representative.

Both candidates are hoping to fill the outgoing Republican Curt Sonney’s seat. They said they want to be a voice for rural communities.

The district has a different shape than when Sonney first took office in 2004. It now includes more than a dozen townships, more than 10 boroughs and the City of Corry.

Democratic candidate Chelsea Oliver said after living in western Pennsylvania her entire life, she understands the need of rural families. Republican candidate Jake Banta was born and raised in Waterford his entire life and has served in the U.S. Navy.

“I’m excited about this and excited about making a difference. I want to get down to Harrisburg and really make a difference. This is so exciting for me, and it feels like we got a good shot at this,” said Jake Banta, Republican candidate.

“We’ve really been out there, you know, we’ve been actually talking to the people, we’ve hit almost 10,000 doors this entire election cycle. We have really put ourselves out there and really put in the work to earn those votes,” said Chelsea Oliver, Democratic candidate.

Oliver said she has lived in Corry since 2014, and in 2020 and 2021, she served on Corry City Council. She hopes to continue to serve the community.

Meanwhile, Banta said he has enjoyed the campaign process, door knocking throughout Erie County. Both candidates said they hope to be a voice for residents in rural communities across Erie County.

“There’s a lot of commonalities between all of us, and we have to just focus on what brings us all together, not what’s dividing us. When we get down to actually serving the people, it’s those commonalities that bring us together,” Oliver added.

Banta said he feels in recent years, constituents’ rights have been jeopardized.

“It’s always been about constitutional rights, and that’s for everybody. Every party. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican, Democrat or Independent. It’s about your constitutional rights, and the last couple of years, that really bothered me what happened, and I want to make a difference with that,” Banta said.

Both candidates campaigned in Girard and other areas of Erie County. They said this is the final push.