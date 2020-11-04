Voters in Erie County rally in Perry Square to demand their voice and votes be counted

Voters in Erie County are rallying to demand their voice and votes be counted.

This was the scene at Perry Square earlier today when a group of nearly 100 people gathered to voice their concerns over the Presidential Election.

The group then made their way to the Erie County Courthouse where they continued to chant in support of waiting for all votes to be counted before declaring a presidential winner.

One member expressed his anxiety over President Trump issuing law suits to toss ballots out before the November 6th deadline for mail-in ballots.

“I wanted to make sure I was a representative of people like me, also to make sure the election officials hear us and that every vote is counted. Protect to Vote Rally it touched me. I felt like I needed to be here,” said Niecey Nicole, Erie County Resident.

The group said that they plan on rallying until their cause is met with action.