Voters speak on impact of relatives campaigning on behalf of a presidential candidate

When a relative or close friend speaks on behalf of a presidential candidate, does it leave an impact on you?

We asked local voters this question as Second Lady Karen Pence made a stop in Edinboro Thursday afternoon.

Many of them feel that hearing someone campaign on behalf of a candidate can be powerful. One young voter says hearing from someone with close ties can potentially change how voters view a candidate.

“They know their significant other or their dad or whatever the case may be better than we do because they see them every day. So, that kind of gives the voters like myself a personal connection to the candidate,” said Madison Deegan, young voter.

We talked with voters that attended recent presidential rallies in the Erie region.