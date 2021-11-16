This week all votes for the office of judge from the general election in Erie County will be recounted.

This news comes after Secretary Degraffenreid ordered a recount for the office of judge of the commonwealth court.

According to the Chairwomen Mary Rennie of the Board of Elections for Erie County, this is a statewide recount that Erie County is participating in because the margins were so close among some candidates.

Rennie said that there is a team already prepared for the recount this week along with watchers from both parties monitoring.

“Well it wasn’t a surprise because we know when the margins are close that we need to do this. I guess the challenge becomes that it’s not just a machine count that it’s the first time full statewide recount has been triggered using paper ballots,” said Mary Rennie, Chairwoman of Erie County Board of Elections.

The recount begins on Wednesday November 17th at the Erie County Courthouse.

