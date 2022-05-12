Nearly 150 Erie County voting machines are on their way to the precincts.

Erie County Clerk Julie Slomski said there’s a team making sure they get to the right place before Election Day.

She said this is a very difficult process transporting the machines from the downtown warehouse to their correct precinct. They have to make sure everything is working and operating correctly for Election Day.

“We have a team that are very secure in their process, making sure that everything is okay. They are coordinating with their location to make sure their location is ready to receive it at its appropriate time. They then go ahead and make sure everything is there and ready for when their Judge of Elections and their entire crew gets there on Tuesday,” said Julie Slomski, Erie County Clerk.

Slomski added they are short on Election Day poll workers and can use any help they can get.