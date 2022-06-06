Voting recount at the Erie County Courthouse has been completed as votes were certified on Monday morning.

The Board of Elections met at 8 a.m. to certify all of the results from the recount.

The election supervisors noticed a change in results during the recount where one candidate lost a vote.

The election office staff rescanned the ballots from all 149 polls in Erie County and found the recount process to be valuable for all involved.

“Well I did feel like it was valuable so that the candidates can accept the turn out and the results right. So I definitely don’t feel like it was a waste of time and we did our due diligence and we’re happy with the results,” said Tonia Fernandez, Election Supervisor.

The election supervisor said that the recount process took them about three days to complete.