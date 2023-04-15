(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One candidate announced Saturday that he is throwing his hat in the ring for Erie County Controller.

Wade Root announced his candidacy for the position along side friends, family and political leaders at the Sheraton Bayfront Hotel running under the Republican ticket.

As of 2022, Wade served in the Erie County Finance Department as the Grant Administrator, overseeing accountability for grant recipients of Erie County monies.

Root also acts as the Erie County Executive’s Liaison to the Erie County Redevelopment Authority and previously served as a Board member for the Erie County Historical Society.