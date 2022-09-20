The Erie County Election Office is beginning the process of making sure election night runs smoothly for everyone.

Briaunna Malone was live from the Erie County Courthouse with more on what is being done and why it plays a significant role in election night.

Accuracy and integrity are the purpose of the first phase of the Logic and Accuracy Testing took place Tuesday in the Erie County Election Office.

Tuesday marks the first day of Logic and Accuracy Testing for the Erie County Election Office to prepare for the November 8 election.

The election office team is scanning the ballots to ensure they are prepared for every race and precinct in the county.

On Wednesday, the scanners and ballot marking devices for all 149 precincts will be tested. This process will take 2 to 3 days, according to election office staff.

The Erie County Clerk said this is a crucial step in keeping integrity in the center of the election.

“If there is an error, we would be able to make sure we see that now and be able to fix whatever challenge there might be. Again, going through every single ballot, every single race, and every one of our 149 precincts, making sure each is accurate, and there’s no issues with any of the machines in any way, shape, or form,” said Julie Slomski, Erie County Clerk, Erie County Election Office.

Tuesday is also National Voter Registration Day. We will have more on this on JET 24 Action News beginning at 5 p.m.