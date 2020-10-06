Watch: How to vote by mail in Pennsylvania

The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) has released a video tutorial on how to vote by mail in Pennsylvania.

You can watch the video here.

If you’re voting by mail in Pennsylvania, there is a specific way to complete the form and send it to your county so that your vote is counted accurately and in a timely manner.



If you’ve requested a mail-in ballot, you will receive four items in a vote by mail packet – an instruction sheet, your ballot, an official ballot envelope and a mailing envelope.



First, read the instructions then complete the mail-in ballot. Then, place your completed ballot into the white Official Ballot Envelope. Seal that, then place the ballot envelope in the larger return envelope that goes to your county.



You MUST use BOTH envelopes. And on that outer envelope, be sure to fill out the declaration, sign it and date it. It’s required for your vote to count.



Then, just place it in the mail – it must be POSTMARKED by 8 p.m. Election Day. Or, you can deliver it to your county election office in-person by Election Day at 8 p.m.



Some counties may also be providing drop boxes – check with your county for the times and locations drop boxes may available.



However you return your ballot, make sure you return it as soon as possible, and make sure you follow all of the instructions. If you don’t, the law may require your ballot to be rejected.



Please know that it might take a little longer this year for our counties to finish counting ballots, but no matter when counting is complete, you can trust that your vote has been counted. If you have questions, don’t hesitate to contact your county elections office.