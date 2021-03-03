Watch: Local school prepares to host First Lady Jill Biden

First Lady Jill Biden will return to Erie County today. She is expected to visit Fort LeBoeuf Middle School to highlight school safety.

Starr Bodi was live from Fort LeBoeuf Middle School with more on the First Lady’s visit.

This is First Lady Jill Biden’s first time back in Erie County since the eve of the 2020 presidential election. She will be joined by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to tour the school around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Jim Wertz, Chair of the Erie County Democratic Party, says the First Lady’s tour is expected to focus on the COVID-19 response and initiative to reopen schools.

The event is not open to the public. Those who are invited were already notified.

Dr. Jill Biden is no stranger to the education community, as she serves as an English professor.

Democratic Chairman Jim Wertz says for the past several years, Erie County has become an important stop for many political leaders; the county allowing for social growth and response to challenges many face.

There are still little details on what exactly Dr. Biden will be speaking about during her time here in Waterford.

