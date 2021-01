FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Timothy Defoor has been elected as the new Pennsylvania Auditor General. He will be sworn-in in Harrisburg.

Former Auditor General Eugene Depasquale will attend the event.

The live stream is set to begin at 12:30 p.m.