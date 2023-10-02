The November general election is still a little over a month away, and people have an opportunity to cast their vote starting Monday, Oct. 2.

Early in-person voting is underway, but the Director of Elections says there are few things people must know before casting their ballot.

Early in-person voting is underway for people looking to cast their ballots and beat the lines at the polls.

“Registered voters can come into the office, they can apply for a mail-in ballot. They can vote here and then they can just drop it in the drop box and not have to worry about it,” said Tonia Fernandez, director of elections.

The director said people should allow enough time in their day in order to properly cast their vote.

“It might take a little bit of time, probably about fifteen minutes for the whole process,” said Fernandez.

Along with early in person voting, election office staff is also ready and available to help voters with other election matters.

“You can also come into our office to register to vote or to change your party or address. The deadline to do that is October 23,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez said there are important things that you should know before coming to cast your vote.

“You do need to know your driver’s license number or the last four digits of your social when you’re applying,” said Fernandez.

The last day of early in-person voting is Oct. 31.