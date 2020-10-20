What you need to know before attending President Trump’s Erie rally

President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

If you plan to attend the Trump rally today, here’s what you need to know.

Those attending are encouraged to park in the lot at Waldameer Park. A shuttle will take you to North Coast Air. West 12th Street and Asbury Road near the airport will close to traffic at 3 p.m.

You will need to go through security. Gates will open at 4 p.m. The rally begins at 7 p.m.

A reminder that you can watch the rally live on YourErie.com, the YourErie 2Go App, or live on JET 24 and FOX 66.

We also have some information for many of you wondering about the ticketing process for the Trump rally.

If you want to attend, you do need to register for the event on the Donald J. Trump website. You should get an email confirmation of your registration.

You do not have to print out that registration and you will not get a physical ticket.

The Trump Campaign tells us that as long as you have registered on the website, you are good to attend the rally.