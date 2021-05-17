Will mail-in ballots keep voters from going to the polls this Spring?

Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith says maybe not.

Smith is pointing to some high profile races such as county executive, mayor and sheriff as reasons why people may be hitting the polls tomorrow despite those voting by mail.

“Has a big impact on city turn out which then in effect has an impact on an overall turnout so there are a couple of reasons and developments that will contribute to a higher than average turnout tomorrow,” said Douglas Smith, Erie County Clerk of Elections.

The polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm.