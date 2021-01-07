Will Wednesday’s events in D.C. impact the Republican Party moving forward?

One of the questions that remains following the events in D.C. yesterday is what impact this will have on our political process.

The certification of the Electoral College took place as planned following a breach at the Capitol, but didn’t finish up until about 3:30 a.m. this morning.

While Democracy survived, deep divides remain…particularly in a Republican Party that both encouraged the protest and was horrified at the results.

“I think this highlights what is an increasingly apparent divide in the Republican Party and hence the reason we’ve had so much discussion about the future of the Republican Party. Will it still be standing after this election? I’m not sure,” said Dr. Joe Morris, PhD, Mercyhurst University.