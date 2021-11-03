Winarski prepares for new seat on Erie County Council

Erie City Council member James Winarski is preparing to take on the lead on the Erie County Council after he was elected on Tuesday.

Winarski said he still has work to do in City Council as he has concerns with the Schember Administration’s upcoming budget.

The councilman tells us he’s looking forward to being a part of the County Council since he’ll be representing his district and bring his skills to the county’s administration.

“I believe with my experience with city council it should be a little advantageous when I move over to county council,” said Winarski.

Winarski will be sworn into his new County Council seat the first week of January.

