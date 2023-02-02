EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat.

Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton.

The position was left vacant when Senator John Gordner resigned in November.

Eyewitness News stopped by a polling place in Luzerne County as voters cast their ballots in the special election.

Everything went smoothly after the November Midterm Elections where paper shortages plagued Luzerne County polling places.