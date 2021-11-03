Write-in candidate leads the race for Mayor of Meadville

In the race for Meadville Mayor, two candidates are facing off.

Democrat Jamie Kinder is taking on write-in candidate Marcy Kantz, who is running for the PA United Group.

Kantz is currently in the lead with 56% of the vote, with just over 1,000 votes.

Jamie Kinder trails with just over 800 votes.

