Write-in candidate leads the race for Mayor of Meadville

In the race for Meadville Mayor, two candidates are facing off.
Democrat Jamie Kinder is taking on write-in candidate Marcy Kantz, who is running for the PA United Group.
Kantz is currently in the lead with 56% of the vote, with just over 1,000 votes.
Jamie Kinder trails with just over 800 votes.
