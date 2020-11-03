You can catch a ride to the polls with the Mayor, or with either political party

On this Election Day, both political parties and Mayor Joe Schember will be offering rides to the polls.

The mayor is continuing a long standing tradition of using the EMTA Trolley to transport voters to and from various senior living centers to their polling places.

Mayor Schember says he will also be on the trolley to greet those voters. Besides the Mayor’s Trolley, both parties are also offering rides to the polls.

Democrats can call party headquarters at 790-5408. Republicans can call 580-0438 during normal poll hours.