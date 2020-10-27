Young voter turnout could play a huge role in the 2020 election

According to the Institute of Politics, more than 15 million young Americans have turned 18 since the 2016 Presidential Election.

We spoke to some of those young local voters about why they are motivated to participate in the 2020 election.

Some young voters said that they’ve been encouraging their friends and the community to get out and vote through social media which has played a huge role in the 2020 election.

One young Republican and volunteer at the Trump Victory Headquarters said that at Penn State Behrend, he has worked with students to ensure they are registered to vote.

“We’ve had a huge push to get young voters registered. That’s one of the biggest steps. Young people have opinions and they have valuable opinions and they need to express that through their vote,” said Chris Butler, Volunteer at the Trump Victory Headquarters.

Butler added that young Republicans are not alone in their beliefs.

“Young people value things like fiscal responsibility are pro life, gun advocates who respect and promote the second amendment. There are young people who feel that way as well so we’re trying to convey that to other young people who might feel alienated,” said Butler.

One first time voter and Democrat, Alton Northup, said that it’s the first time people under 35 hold a majority of the electorate.

Northup believes that these young people should vote for Biden and his policies.

“A launch point for progressive policies that young people want to see happen. So I think the only way that we can have any hope of getting that done in the next five, ten or twenty years is to participate in this election,” said Alton Northup, First Time Voter.

One member of the Erie Democratic Party said that their efforts were geared towards getting younger people registered to vote.

“Quite a few younger volunteers who have just walked in here and been interested in getting involved in politics whether that’s promoting out candidates or getting more involved in the electoral process and learning about how to vote and voter registration and the new mail in system,” said Chelcie Alcorn, Field and Operations Director of the Erie County Democratic Party.

Alcorn added that of the roughly 600 new Democrats registered in Erie County, over half of them registered this month.

“About 500 of them happened in the last three weeks. The three weeks before the voter registration deadline cause we were pushing so hard,” said Alcorn.

Today is the last day to request a mail-in ballot and vote early in person. So if not today, these young people could be heading to the polls on November 3rd.