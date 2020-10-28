Young voters are encouraged to cast their vote Nov. 3rd

Young voters are getting a push to cast their vote next Tuesday.

According to the Institute of Politics, more than 15 million young Americans have turned 18 since the 2016 presidential election.

Now, young voters in Erie County are doing their part to encourage others to vote in the upcoming election.

A young Democrat and Republican have shared why they’re motivated to vote.

“Young people value things like fiscal responsibility, are pro-life, gun advocates who respect and promote the second amendment. There are young people who feel that way as well, so we’re trying to convey that to other young people who might feel alienated,” said Chris Butler, volunteer, Trump Victory Headquarters.

“A launch point for progressive policies that young people want to see happen. I think the only way that we can have any hope of getting that done in the next 5, 10, 20 years is to participate in this election,” said Alton Northup, first time voter.