Your Story - 26 lights out on Bayfront Connector, Erie Public Works plans to correct Video

Here at JET 24, we have received a few emails about the overhead lights on the Bayfront Connector being out. A number of viewers have told us that the overhead lights from McClelland Avenue to Broad Street have 26 lights out; leading many to wonder who is responsible for them.

After talking with Erie Public Works, they say that they are responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the lights.

Chuck Zusk tells us they will "Assign an overnight crew to go out and do a light assessment and turn those into a traffic engineer and get them repaired as quickly as possible".

Crews are expected to go out and survey the lights tonight.