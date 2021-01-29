Your Story- Confusion over snow removal responsibility on area sidewalks

There is confusion over snow removal responsibility on sidewalks.

Residents are wanting to know who is responsible for the snow removal on Four Mile Creek near the 3700 block of Buffalo Road.

According to PennDOT, the state does remove the snow on the roads, however, it is up to the township to take care of the sidewalks.

A spokesperson from PennDOT explained that townships can pass the responsibility of the cleanup onto property owners.

“Unfortunately, all we can actually advise them to do is contact the township or borough on for them, but PennDOT does not maintain the sidewalks. We don’t have any remedy beyond that.” said Jill Harry.

