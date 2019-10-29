Your Weather Authority talks weather at James W. Parker Middle School

The JET 24/FOX 66 weather team made a joint appearance outside Edinboro to teach middle school students some of the secrets of forecasting.

Your Weather Authority meteorologists Tom Atkins and Tom DiVecchio bringing their expertise to Parker Middle School today. They talked about thunder and lightning and how to know when it’s time to go inside.

Since it’s almost November, the two also took the time to talk about wind chills, which should be handy information for the students in the coming months,.