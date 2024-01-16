In Erie, when it comes to snow, it’s not a conversation of if we’ll get any, but when.

That was evident Tuesday, as inches of snow fell in a hurry.

As the heaviest parts of the storm began, the bureau chief of the Erie City Streets Department explained what they were up against.

“We were salting, we were keeping up, and then all of the sudden we got hit with a lake effect band, and now we’ve had to switch over to where we’re plowing the inner city, and we have our main run crews out opening up the main runs. Obviously, it was snowing faster than we can keep up with it, so you’ve just gotta be patient for a little bit. Once this band stops, we’re going to stay on top of everything as we’re going, but right now we’re finally getting our first real significant snow,” said Jeff Gibbens, bureau chief of the Erie City Streets Department

For the most part, Erie residents were ready.

“Growing up here for however long, you’re used to this kind of snow in January. It just happens with lake effect; it just depends on where the wind blows. We saw Buffalo getting pounded a bit more than us, sometimes we get lucky sometimes we don’t. It’s just the way it is,” said Anthony Squeglia, an Erie resident.

Squeglia spent his Tuesday night decked out in winter gear, shoveling and snow blowing.

The work didn’t just end with his yard, as he looked to take care of some of his neighbor’s driveways and sidewalks as well.

“It’s just an easy process, there’s a couple neighbors that are aging a little bit, trying to help them out where I can. Something easy, something you can do just to help out the neighbor’s,” said Squeglia.

He said it’s been evident today who has their winter tires on, and who doesn’t. And he wouldn’t be surprised if those caught unprepared learned their lesson.

While snowfall stopped for the most part, it’s gotten very cold. Wind chill was the next concern as temperatures dropped close to single digits.