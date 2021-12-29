Youth baseball clinic kicks off at Erie Sports Center

It may be the middle of winter, but that is not stopping local kids from sharpening their baseball skills.

The Erie Sports Center kicked off its first ever baseball clinic on Wednesday morning. Over 100 kids signed up for the two-day event.

Players are trained by experienced college coaches focused on enhancing individual technical skill development. This includes fielding, throwing, pitching, and hitting.

“I think the great thing is that baseball and softball becomes a 12 month of the year program in Erie. Before we did the renovations and turned this into a full-size field, there was no other place in Erie that kids could place a full-sided game.” said Troy Bingham, Co-Owner of the Erie Sports Center.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Bingham says they will be running a series of weekly baseball programs after the new year.