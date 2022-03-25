(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another harbinger of spring is on the horizon. The trout season opens on April 2.

But first, the youngest anglers will have an early chance at the fish beginning at 8 a.m. on March 26 with the statewide Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day.

“Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day is a really special, fun opportunity that is all about building the future of fishing and conservation,” said Tim Schaeffer, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) executive director. “We gladly open up trout season a week early for kids on this day so that they can have the chance to fish among lighter crowds and learn fishing skills from their adult mentors.”

On March 25, it was cold and raining in Fairview. Poor Richard’s Bait and Tackle Shop had been quiet for most for the morning, but by about 11:30 a.m., there was a constant stream of foot traffic.

Poor Richard’s Bait and Tackle Shop in Fairview has been owned by Brittany Campanella’s family for 26 years.

Customers bought minnows and grubs, they got licenses and dropped off fresh-caught fish so Poor Richard’s could prepare it.

Perch fishing and the spring steelhead season is still in full swing.

“Ice fishing was really good, and the guys are doing excellent on perch right now,” owner Brittany Campanella said. “Spring steelhead has been going really well – there are some nice fish in the streams.”

Campanella hadn’t yet noticed an uptick in families coming to get licenses for the Mentored Youth event.

“I think maybe the weather is making it so not as many people are coming in,” she said.

The forecast is calling for decreasing temperatures and rain becoming snow. According to JET 24’s meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, winter will return this weekend.

“Wet snow showers will fall Friday morning. With temperatures still close to freezing, most areas will receive less than an inch, though up to 2 inches is possible in the snow belts before it goes to a mix Saturday afternoon,” Divecchio reported. “Most of the snow will fall Saturday night, particularly from midnight to mid-morning Sunday. Cold northwest winds will set up January-like snow bands. With winds off the 38-degree lake water, snow amounts in Erie are not expected to be large. However, 3 to 5 inches are possible in the snow belts from Edinboro to western Warren and Chautauqua counties.”

Additional snow will fall on Sunday, DiVecchio warned.

In preparation for trout season, PFBC and its partners are planning to stock some 3.2 million trout into 696 streams and 128 lakes throughout the commonwealth, according to its website. About 70% of those fish are being stocked preseason, and 30% will be stocked as replenishment throughout the year, the site said.

About 70,000 of the stocked fish will be “brood fish” – 2-and-a-half- to 3-and-a-half-year-old trout. The species include rainbow, brown and brook trout. In 2022, PFBC also plans to stock 13,000 golden rainbow trout, a “highly-prized fish featuring vibrant golden-orange pigmentation.”

Not all of those fish will be planted before Mentor Youth Fishing Day, a PFBC news release said. The trout stocking schedule is available online. That said, many of the lakes and streams have already seen stocking.

Mentor Youth Fishing Day is open to anglers aged 15 and younger. Anglers must obtain either a voluntary youth fishing license for $2.97 or a free mentored youth permit from PFBC. Young anglers also must be accompanied by a licensed adult angler with a trout permit.

“It’s really good to get the kids out before the older guys get out so they have a chance at catching the fish,” Campanella said. “It’s good to teach kids what it’s all about to get outdoors. It’s a nice chance for showing them how much better the outdoors is than video games.”

PFBC noted in a news release that mentors are permitted to fish for trout, but they’re not allowed to harvest trout.

“The spirit of this day is to teach and learn, and adult mentors should be solely focused on helping kids be successful,” Schaeffer said. “We really recommend that only one adult accompany each youth angler for the most effective mentoring experience. If you’ve ever fished with a young child, you know how rewarding it can be, and that your constant attention will be needed. Prepare to make a lot of great memories helping the child to cast, untangle lines and hopefully remove a few trout from the hook.”

Brittany Campanella is the owner of Poor Richard’s Bait and Tackle Shop in Fairview.

Pandemic restrictions have been lifting on businesses throughout the country, however, Poor Richard’s and other outdoor recreation stores may have fared better than other industries throughout the pandemic.

“A lot of people wanted to get outdoors and get fresh air (during the pandemic),” Campanella said. “There seemed to be a lot more fishermen in the world.”

But the business has not been immune to supply chain challenges. The impacts of inflation and rising gas prices are potential challenges this season.

“Just getting in product is still tough,” Campanella said. “Gas prices is also a challenge, so maybe we won’t be having as many people coming up (for fishing). A lot of people come up from Pittsburgh and all over.”

Still, steelhead season remains king for the next several days.

At the Walnut Creek Access Area in Fairview on Friday, anglers worked the water for steelhead, braving the cold and rain.

A fly fisherman works his line in Walnut Creek while fishing for steelhead.

One angler cast a fly line into the current, working a wet fly deep. He already had caught a steelhead by about noon.

A pair of fly fishermen from York, Pennsylvania walked along the banks looking for a place to put in.

Another pair of anglers wearing waders crossed the Manchester Road bridge over the creek, a steelhead in hand.

The fishing schedule is spring steelhead, followed by mentor youth trout fishing day, then opening day for trout season. On May 7, the walleye/sauger season opens, and June 11 ushers in bass season.

“For walleye, they’re saying this is bigger than the last record hatch, so it’s the biggest to date,” Campanella said. “Maybe that’ll be a good thing with gas prices, too, because the guys won’t have to work as hard to catch the fish.”

Permits and licenses are available using the FishBoatPA mobile app, and online at www.fishandboat.com. Licenses also can be purchased in-person at nearly 700 license issuing agents, a PFBC news release said.