Youth Leadership Institute helps kids transitioning from middle school to high school

Making the change from middle school to high school can be stressful. The Youth Leadership Institute of Erie wants to change that.

At the annual corporate breakfast this morning, they introduced the newest student ‘cohorts’. The cohort is made up of students transitioning into the 9th grade.

Several service agencies have partnered with the institute; these agencies will help students and their families find resources to help with the transition.

Edison Nicholson III, Founder and CEO of Youth Leadership Erie, says, “One of the reasons that poverty exists is because our young people and their families just don’t know about the services available to them.”

Each student was given an instructional tool known as an individual success plan.