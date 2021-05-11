Youth Leadership Institute of Erie announces 18 week leadership training program for more than a dozen high school students

Students are getting the tools and guidance they need to be successful in school.

The Youth Leadership Institute of Erie announced the start of an 18 week leadership training program for more than one dozen high school students.

Members of the institute gave each of the kids a laptop and assigning them a program mentor.

The goal is to ensure students complete high school and move on to some form of post secondary education.

“Corporate Erie should be very proud to know at the end of this, there will be approximately 55 to 60 young people that will receive training and be equipped and ready to enter the job market,” said Edison Nicholson, Founder and CEO of Youth Leadership Institute of Erie.

This is the third cohort for the Youth Leadership Institute of Erie.