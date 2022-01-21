Youth Leadership Institute of Erie announces MLK Day contest winners

Local students were recognized for keeping Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream alive through their art work.

On Friday, the Youth Leadership of Institute of Erie announced its winners of their MLK Day cost. The goal was to express his importance with a poem, painting, or drawing. The students’ pieces focused on community problems and what they can do to make things better.

“It’s important to understand that although Martin Luther King passed on so long ago that the dream is still alive. We are still having problems today, so we want the youth to understand that they have a voice and they can make a difference,” said Ashley Taylor, Youth Leadership Institute of Erie.

Four winners were selected out of 60 submissions. Each winner was awarded a $250 check.