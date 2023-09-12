The contributions and dedication of first responders was also recognized at a ceremony at the Youth Leadership Institute of Erie.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember joined the community for the service Monday night.

A color guard presentation was led by the Erie School District Collegiate Academy ROTC.

While the service remembered the victims of September 11, it also honored the heroic actions of North East firefighter Shawn Giles who was killed last month while directing traffic at a crash scene.

“We want to thank him for his service and also remember the things that he, not only he, but a number of firefighters and law enforcement, what they do every single day,” said Edison Nicholson, CEO, Youth Leadership Institute of Erie.

Mayor Schember presented Giles‘ family with a wreath at the ceremony.