Youth Leadership Institute of Erie welcomes new students

A program that helps high school students prepare for their future is welcoming a new group as of today.

The Youth Leadership Institute of Erie will begin their 12-week course designed to identify the weaknesses and strengths of each student.

From there, they will be linked with local resources to help them become better citizens and leaders within their communities.

The course also focuses on the following:

organizational leadership

conflict resolution

effective communication

career volunteering

They will also design and complete a service project that influences real-life situations in their home school.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember is expected to speak at an event welcoming the students later today.