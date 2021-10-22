Youth Leadership Institute of Erie will honor veterans & volunteers Saturday with local artist

It’s local art to honor locals who served their country.

On Saturday, renowned local artist Ceasar Westbrook will work with teens from the Youth Leadership Institute of Erie to paint three large boulders to honor local veterans and volunteers.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Institute, located at 1306 E. Lake Road.

Westbrook is best known for the public art mural on the second-floor observation deck on the Port Erie Bicentennial Tower. However, the Lancaster native and IUP graduate also designed the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration uniform for the Erie Bayhawks, teaches art in the Erie School District and leads weekly classes at the downtown Erie YMCA’s Teen Center.

To learn more about the Youth Leadership Institute of Erie, click HERE.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.