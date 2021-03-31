Youth turkey hunt set to take place April 24; young hunters encouraged to apply

The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced a special youth turkey hunt will be held on State Game Lands 214 (Pymatuning Wildlife Management Area) on Saturday, April 24th.

The event date coincides with Youth Day for Spring Gobbler Hunting in Pennsylvania.

There will be seven turkey hunting zones made available to those lucky enough to win a permit and each zone will be reserved for the sole use by the winner and accompanying mentor.

The purpose of this youth turkey hunt is to provide families with a quality opportunity to experience Spring Gobbler hunting and learn about the traditions of the activity in Pennsylvania.

The event is open to youth ages 12-16 who hold a Junior Hunting license. In addition, an adult must accompany the youth hunter on the day of the hunt.

The training will take place on Saturday, April 17th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you’re interested in applying for the hunt, you are asked to visit the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website for more information.