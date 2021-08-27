Zabawa Polish Heritage Festival kicks off at Holy Trinity Church

The Zabawa Polish Heritage Festival kicked off on Friday evening celebrating all things Polish.

Hundreds of people were there enjoying Polish beer, music and of course the food including pierogis and kielbasa.

Last year the festival was limited because of the pandemic.

The money is used to keep the Holy Trinity Church up and running.

Organizers said that the festival is a great way to keep Polish customs alive.

“And once a year you can always count on it. You can come back here you’re gonna get the food, you’re gonna hear the songs. It’s for three solid days. It’s one big fat party.

The festival will continue tomorrow from noon until 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

