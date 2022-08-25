(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Zabawa, Erie’s celebration of Polish heritage, will be held this weekend.

The event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, and runs until 10 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the celebration begins at noon and again runs until 10 p.m. Finally, on Sunday, Aug. 28, Zabawa will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival will be held at Holy Trinity Parish at East 23rd and Reed streets in Erie.

Each day will feature entertainment. Friday will host Michael Costa and the Beat. Saturday is The Kosmix, the Mar-Vels, and Dennis Polisky and the Maestro’s Men. On Sunday, the Conertina All Stars will provide the entertainment with emcee DJ Ken Olowin.

In the church, a polka mass will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday with Bishop Persico featuring music by The Kosmix. A Polish heritage mass featuring traditional Polish hymns begins at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Zabawa also features authentic Polish food, bakery items and beverages each day.