Country music took center stage at the Highmark Amphitheater.

The second Eight Great Tuesdays concert of the season took place on July 12 featuring a Zac Brown tribute band.

The band played popular songs from the popular country music group, along with cover songs from other genres of music.

Eight Great Tuesdays will continue next Tuesday at Liberty Park with King Solomon Hicks.

The concert will start at 6:30 p.m. and admission is free.