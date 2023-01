The Erie School Board has added a new member to its roster.

Zakaria Sharif was sworn in as the new addition to the board. He takes on Dr. Leatra Tate’s spot as an Erie School Board director after she left resigned in December 2022.

Sharif was sworn in immediately after the school board’s vote to close the Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School. He will stay on the board for the remainder of Dr. Tate’s term, which is two years.