Zambelli Fireworks reacts to several Fourth of July festivities cancelled due to pandemic

Following the announcement of several Fourth of July festivities being cancelled, JET 24 Action News reached out to Zambelli Fireworks to see how their business was handling the cancellations.

A spokesperson for the company says they are working closely with customers to do what is right for each individual customer.

“For some, that means going forward with their plans. For others, that may mean postponing the display to a later date, and for some others, that means cancelling the display for this year and planning to come back strong in 2021.”