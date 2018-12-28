“Zeldathon” raises thousands of dollars for charity

A group of gamers are raising thousands of dollars for the humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief.

Starting Thursday, around 70 gamers gather in Erie for “Zeldathon” which lasts six days. People play various “Legend of Zelda” games and live stream the entire event, viewers are asked to donate what they can during the marathon. Since 2009, Zeldathon has raised more than $2 million for charities, including 600 thousand dollars for Direct Relief.

Gamers come from all over the world to join in on “Zeldathon”. “If there’s anything that you can give to donate, it’s an amazing cause, right now their helping the wildfires out in California and doing some work with the Tsunami as well so it’s definitely a good time,” said Marissa Bedard, attendee from Wisconsin.

Zeldathon will wrap up on January 2nd at 10 am.