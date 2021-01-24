Zenarii Apparel and Guide offers ice fishing apparel and lessons during ice fishing season

Ice fishing is very popular around this time of year and especially for guided fish outings.

Zenarii Apparel and Guide is now offering more than just apparel, but also guided ice fishing lessons.

These guided sessions include the use of a hut, lure supplies, heat, and of course offer help for any new fisherman.

The most recent ice fishing guide for this group was in Lake Pleasant which is one of the favorites to go for ice fishing.

For Zenarii, the idea for ice fishing came from the couple’s love for nature.

“The ice fishing started last Fall and kind of has the idea you know Erie has so much to offer and so many unique things to do, but one is really doing anything with ice fishing and we thought we could contribute to that and offer a service that we don’t have,” said Maria Stull, Owner of Zenarii Apparel and Guide Service.

Zenarii Apparel and Guide Services donate 10% of every purchase to local conservation groups in Erie and also gives customers the choice of which group their purchase proceeds will go to.