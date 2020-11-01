Zero Gravity Nutrition holds fundraiser for Johnny Heubel

There was another local fundraiser for Johnny Heubel, the McDowell High School student who suffered a brain injury last month.

The Millcreek businesses, Zero Gravity Nutrition, donated all proceeds from this afternoon to the Heubel family.

The store sold 23 different kinds of protein donuts which was an honor to Heubels jersey number, 23.

The owner of the shop said it feels good to support a local family in a time of need.

“No kid should go through that, no person should go through that. Help him and his family with his medical fees and bills,” said Tia Carlos, Owner of Zero Gravity Nutrition.

There was also a combo of the day based on Heubels family favorite items. Any customer who purchased the combo was entered in a surprise giveaway paying it forward.