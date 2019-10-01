Zibo, China healthcare representatives are wrapping up their Erie visit with tours of local universities

Representatives from Zibo, China are wrapping up their visit with a tour of local universities.

During the tours, the delegates learned more about the history of each of the colleges. They also were educated about the different health programs each of them have for students.

The goal of the trip is to generate potential investment and trade between the two cities.

“We’re building a great relationship with them and I think they’re planning to send another group over like in December, maybe to finalize some sort of cooperative agreement. Their President, I believe, would come over in the Spring if all goes according to plan, and we would jointly sign the agreement,” said Mayor Joe Schember.

The two representatives are scheduled to head back to Zibo tomorrow morning.