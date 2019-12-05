Zibo delegation set to return to Erie

Members of the Zibo delegation are scheduled to make a return to Erie next week.

During this visit, eight representatives are expected to talk to different hospitals and schools about possible partnership opportunities. In addition to that, they will also talk with the City of Erie about the potential for medical tourism.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember explaining one topic he is looking forward to discussing is the possibility of turning one area in downtown Erie into a Chinatown.

“It would be about a city block and all the buildings would look like Chinese buildings and it would be a tourist attraction,” Schember said. “More importantly for them it would be a place where people would come over here for medical operations or surgeries could stay as they recover.”

The delegation is scheduled to arrive late Tuesday evening and then fly out Thursday evening