Zibo delegation visit to Erie postponed due to coronavirus

The coronavirus has put a hold on a visit from Erie’s sister city.

Members of the Zibo, China delegation were supposed to visit sometime this spring, however that has been postponed.

The City of Erie has stated that the visit, along with a planned student exchange program, are being put on hold. They say this will happen until the coronavirus is under control.

Members from the Zibo delegation came to Erie this past December.

The Schember administration says it is unknown how long the visits will be pushed back, but they will stay in contact with Zibo leaders in the meantime.