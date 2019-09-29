Zibo healthcare representatives kickoff their visit sightseeing

Li Tao and Yang Yang, healthcare representatives from Zibo, China are touring Erie to collaborate within the medical and educational fields.

To kick off their visit, Erie City officials will be showing them some of Erie’s most cherished destinations.

Jennifer Hoffman, Business Development Officer for the City of Erie says, “This is the first time in a very long time anyone has come to visit, so we’re very excited to show them everything Erie has to offer. Today, we’re going to be visiting a lot of different landmarks starting at TREC and then traveling around the peninsula, we’ll be visiting our museums.”

On Monday, Li and Yang will tour LECOM, Saint Vincent’s, and UPMC Hamot to see potential investment and trades between the two cities.

“For us to be able to revitalize our relationships with people who are across the globe can only bring good things to Erie,” Hoffman added.

As a sister city, Zibo representatives are looking to help grow and create a cooperative agreement in healthcare with the city of Erie.

Li Tao, Director of International Exchange for Zibo Central Hospital says, “we need a good medical service, we need a good educational, I think here in Erie will help.”

The representatives are also looking forward to learning more about Erie’s health sciences programs within the universities.